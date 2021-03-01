Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital to continue treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip had been at the King Edward VII’s hospital in London for 13 nights after being admitted on February 16.

He was shielded from public view as he left the hospital and made his way into a waiting ambulance and taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

Buckingham Palace had said last Tuesday the duke was suffering from an infection and would not leave hospital for several days.

In a statement released on Monday, the palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The duke was shielded by umbrellas as he was moved from King Edward VII’s hospital into a NHS ambulance. Credit: PA

The 99-year-old was screened from press and broadcast cameras by umbrellas and transported by a NHS ambulance at 11.15am on Monday, at the rear entrance of King Edward VII’s Hospital.

A marked police van blocked the side street at the hospital and uniformed officers also stood along the street beside the hospital to keep traffic and passers by moving.

The duke, who is three months away from his 100th birthday, was initially admitted nearly two weeks ago for a few days as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Prince Charles visited his father in hospital on February 20 - a few days after the duke was initially admitted - and has been the only member of the royal family to visit Prince Philip so far.

Charles travelled from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London, a journey of around 100 miles.

Philip has been moved to St Bartholomew’s, which is an internationally renowned hospital in the City of London, close to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and is a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.

Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past and in 2011 was rushed to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.

In the serious health scare, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and underwent a minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting.

The Queen, their children and grandchildren visited during his four-night stay, which saw him spend Christmas and Boxing Day in hospital.