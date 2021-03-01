Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pleaded with anyone who may be the missing carrier of a Covid-19 variant to "get in touch" with officials, so the spread of the strain can be contained.

Mr Hancock, speaking at a Downing Street press conference, urged anyone who was tested for coronavirus on February 12 or 13 and had not yet received a result, to contact the NHS.

Anyone in England, Wales or Northern Ireland should contact 119. Anyone in Scotland should contact 0300 303 2713.

The government is keen to contain all cases of the new strain, first identified in Brazil, because it is thought antibodies from previous infection have a "reduced impact".

It is also unclear whether the "variant of concern" has mutated to become resistant to coronavirus vaccines, said Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic response director at Public Health England.

Six cases of the variant have been identified in the UK, however officials have been unable to locate on carrier who has gone under the radar because the person did not complete their test registration card.

Dr Hopkins told the press conference: "We are tracking it very closely because it shares some important mutations with the variants first identified in South Africa."

She added: "These and other mutations are associated with reduced impact of antibodies against the virus in laboratory experiments.

"The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant and we will need to await further clinical and trial data to understand the vaccine effectiveness against this variant."

According to Dr Hopkins it is "extremely rare" for a case to go missing due to someone failing to complete their test registration form.

Health officials are currently "in the process of doing everything we can to find this individual" she said.

Passengers on board Swiss Air flight LX 318 on February 10, which flew from Zurich to London, are also being urged to contact the NHS if they were among the 10% of those not tested.

Mr Hancock defended the government's border arrangements following the detection of the cases of the Manaus variant, which was imported to the UK just five days before mandatory hotel quarantine was enforced for arrivals from South America and southern Africa.

Watch the press conference in full:

He said home quarantine measures were already in place and travel restrictions on Brazil had been imposed before the hotel policy was implemented.

Mr Hancock said: "All the evidence is that the five cases that we know about followed those quarantine rules and that, I hope, is very reassuring to people.

"There is no evidence that the sixth case did not follow those quarantine rules - we need to obviously get in contact with the person in question."

The test was taken on February 12 or 13 and "we haven't seen any further knock-on transmissions in the data".

It comes after the announcement that the UK has vaccinated 20,275,451 people for Covid-19 (around 30% of the population) with 815,816 of those having had a second dose.

Earlier on Monday it was announced the number of new daily coronavirus cases had dropped below 6,000 for the first time since September.

And a further 104 deaths were reported - the lowest daily figure since October - bringing the UK's official Covid-19 death toll to 122,953.

Mr Hancock said the number of new coronavirus cases was falling but the rate of decline has slowed, urging people to "keep sticking to the rules, let's not blow it now".

But the number of admissions to hospital was falling faster than that of cases - particularly among the older age groups who were vaccinated first.

"This is a sign that the vaccine is working," he said.

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus podcast: