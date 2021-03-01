There was plenty to enjoy at the Golden Globes this year, despite no red carpet due to a largely virtual ceremony.

The 78th annual awards on Sunday night, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, even almost finished on time - a surprise as it usually finishes at least half an hour late.

Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Movefilm were the big winners of night, and there were also plenty of British successes.

Here are the eight top moments you may have missed from the Golden Globes 2021.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Princess Diana Credit: The Crown

Big wins for The Crown and its stars

The Netflix show The Crown was the winner for best drama TV series, and its stars dominated many of the TV categories.

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, and Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles, won best drama TV series actress and actor for their portrayal of a royal marriage in crisis.

Corrin thanked her “prince charming” while O’Connor told her “I love you to bits.”

American star Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher, also won best TV supporting actress.

Daniel Kaluuya is announced as the winner for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah Credit: NBC via AP

Virtual ceremony tech issues

Daniel Kaluuya was among the stars struck by tech issues at the virtual ceremony.

Kaluuya was awarded best motion picture supporting actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

But his acceptance speech, delivered over Zoom from home, was inaudible.

Presenter Laura Dern apologised for the technical problem and tried to move the ceremony on. But when the sound returned for the British star, he joked: “You’re doing me dirty! Is this on? Can you hear me now?”

While introducing Norman Lear, who won the Carol Burnett award, an audio delay meant Fey announced him while Poehler was still speaking.

The wrapping-up music also did not seem to be audible to winners, resulting in a number of winners delivering their speeches over loud music.

Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous Golden Globe after death

Boseman, who died aged 43 last August with colon cancer, won best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

His widow Taylor Simone Ledward fought back tears and said the Black Panther actor would "thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices".

She continued: “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you ‘you can’, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

His death came as a shock last year.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, but he kept his health issues private. His films including Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and Avengers: Endgame were shot when he was available between surgeries and chemotherapy.

Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog Ziggy, kisses her wife Alexandra Hedison as she accepts the award Credit: NBC via AP

Jodie Foster's surprise win in her pyjamas

Jodie Foster, who won Best supporting actress prize for her role in The Mauritanian, celebrated her surprise win in her pyjamas as she kissed her wife and stroked her dog.

She said: “Oh my god, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake.

"I’m a little speechless, I just never expected to be here again.”

Foster was wearing patterned pyjamas, while her wife, Alexandra Hedison, donned black nightwear.

Ben Stiller holds out a Golden Globe banana bread Credit: NBC

Ben Stiller baking a Globe

As Ben Stiller presented the award for best actress in a musical or comedy, he held out a banana bread in the form of a Golden Globe.

He said: "It's hard to believe it's been a full year since the last Golden Globes. But, like many of us, I've used that time to look inward and grow.

"I've come to fully understand the nature of crypto-currency. I read a book. I finally got around to dying my hair grey."

He continued: "Like so many other resilient Americans, I learned to bake. A delicious banana bread, in the form of a Golden Globe."

Stars criticise lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters

Hosts Fey and Poehler demanded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organisation of 87 international journalists based in Southern California, to admit black members.

The HFPA has no black members and admitted it was not diverse enough in the lead-up to the ceremony.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown, who is black and was a presenter during the ceremony, said tongue-in-cheek at the awards: “It is great to be black at the Golden Globes… back at the Golden Globes.”

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson present the award for best television series, musical or comedy Credit: NBC via AP

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen pointed out the HFPA was "all white" during one of his acceptance speeches.

Dan Levy, star and creator of hit comedy Schitt’s Creek, and Jane Fonda, also used their acceptance speeches to call for more diversity in the awards.

Helen Hoehne, the body’s vice-president, said: “Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognise we have our own work to do.

"Just like in film and television, black representation is vital. We must have black journalists in our organisation.”

Rosamund Pike and Andra Day's surprise wins

Andra Day won best drama actress for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

She came up against Carey Mulligan, nominated for her role in Promising Young Woman and who had been many people's pick before the ceremony.

She was also up against other A-list competition, including Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

Rosamund Pike victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot was also a surprise to many.

Maria Bakalova, the star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was thought to be the favourite before the ceremony.

Chloe Zhao accepts the award for best picture drama for Nomadland at the Golden Globe Awards Credit: NBC via AP

Chloé Zhao became the second woman to win best director at the Globes

Chloé Zhao, whose film Nomadland was crowned the top drama film, is also the first female winner of Asian descent.

The 38-year-old born in China was among three women nominated in the directing category. Her film Nomadland is about people who take to the road and move from place to place seeking work for usually low wages.

The only other woman who has won a directing honour at the Golden Globes is Barbra Streisand, who won in 1984 for Yentl.

Until this year, just five women had been nominated in the category.

Zhao said in backstage comments: “Sometimes a first feels like a long time coming. You feel like, it’s about time.

"I’m sure there’s many others before me that deserve the same recognition. If this means more people like me get to live their dreams and do what I do, I’m happy.”

Regina King, for One Night in Miami..., and Emerald Fennell, for Promising Young Woman, were the other female director nominees.

