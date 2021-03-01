A huge meteor was spotted streaking through UK skies overnight on Sunday.

Social media users have been sharing their footage of the "fireball" meteor, which was captured by security cameras across the country just before 10pm.

The UK Meteor Observation Network, a group that operates meteor detection cameras across the country, said a fireball meteor is simply a particularity bright meteor.

They can come in a variety of colours and are usually magnitude -4.

By 11pm, the network had received 120 reports of the meteor from those across the UK and Ireland.

Reports and footage were shared from across the country, including Solihull, Leeds, Powys, London, Devon and Essex.

Alongside earnest reports of sightings, Twitter users shared jokes about the meteor.

"I didn't see that #meteor this evening, but I would advise staying away from any large walking plants tomorrow," Lee Brown quipped.

Another joked that in reality, the meteor was their toddler "overlord" arriving to take over the world.