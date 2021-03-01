French former president Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of corruption and sentenced him to one year in prison.Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, had denied all charges against him during a 10-day trial at the end of last year.

The 66-year-old was found to have tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014. The details Sarkozy attempted to gain regarded a legal action in which he was involved.

Alongside corruption, the Paris court found Sarkozy guilty of influence peddling. All together, he received a one-year prison sentence and a two-year suspended sentence.

The court said Sarkozy's charges were “particularly serious” as they were committed by a former president who exploited his position. It also added that as a former lawyer, Sarkozy was “perfectly informed” about committing an illegal action.

Nicolas Sarkozy during his time as president. Credit: AP Photo/Michel Euler

Sarkozy's co-defendants - his lawyer and longtime friend Thierry Herzog, 65, and now-retired magistrate Gilbert Azibert, 74 - were also found guilty. They were both given the same sentence as Sarkozy.

During the trial, prosecutors said the three defendants had devised a "corruption pact".

“No pact has ever existed,” Sarkozy told the court. “Neither in my head, nor in reality.”

“I want to be cleared of that infamy,” he added.

The former president and 13 others will face a further trial later this month. They have been charged with the illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the courtroom in Paris on Monday. Credit: AP

Sarkozy's conviction marks the first time in France’s modern history that a former president has been trialled for corruption.

Jacques Chirac, Sarkozy’s predecessor, was convicted in 2011 of misuse of public money during his time as Paris mayor. He was given a two year suspended prison sentence for actions.

The court said Sarkozy is entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.