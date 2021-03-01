Video report by ITV News Correspondent Carl Dinnen

A maximum life sentence for people smugglers will be introduced by the government, ITV News understands.

It's after the Prime Minister promised to "stiffen" jail terms in a new crackdown against illegal trafficking, particularly across The English Channel.

Boris Johnson warned that the British Government will "ruthlessly" clampdown on what he described as "thugs", risking lives in unseaworthy vessels.

He said: "It is outrageous that the gangsters, these people smugglers, these thugs are still putting people's lives at risk in the way that they are.

"Taking money to help people cross The Channel in unseaworthy vessels, risking their lives.

"What we're going to do is crack down on them absolutely ruthlessly and we will stiffen the sentences for anybody that is involved in people smuggling, trafficking of human beings across The Channel."

ITV News investigation

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen was with the National Crime Agency as they arrested an Iranian suspect in connection with money laundering.

It's believed the money would be used to pay people smugglers who help bring migrants over The Channel in small boats.

It's a crime which often starts online and our investigation tracked down Iranian Facebook pages that advertise dozens of people smugglers.

We phoned one of them who told us his name was Saeed. He said he could smuggle people from Iran to Italy for €9,000 Euro each, then on to Britain.

He describes the boat which takes people from Turkey to Italy: "The boat is two or three floors. I'm going to take you in the lower parts of the boat, there is a big room where we hide our passengers.

"There are no problems with the food and drink. It takes four days to get to Italy"

"Normally Africans do the work in Europe. I know three or four of them. When you arrive I will ask my guys to take you to these people and they will take you to France and then London."

The National Crime Agency has asked social media companies to take pages like this down - but not all of them do.

Miles Bonfield, Head of Organised Immigration Crime Operations, National CrimeAgency said: "It is frustrating, not least because we know the dangers and risks of smuggling people and trafficking people clandestinely across borders.

"This puts people's lives at risk. It's an online harm so it's really important for us to work closely with industry, get them to do more, be more proactive."

Responding, Facebook made a statement: “We are investigating the accounts and pages brought to our attention and we will remove any ads, posts, pages or groups that co-ordinate this illegal activity.

"We work closely with law enforcement agencies around the world including Europol to identify, remove and report this content."

Border Force officers are under mounting pressure to intercept them before they reach British shores.

Children were among 87 migrants who crossed the sea to seek asylum in the UK on Saturday bringing the total to 531 - 40 per cent higher than last year. One of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly ready to announce life sentences for the crime as part of a new drive to stop the dangerous practice.

Ms Patel is worried that the maximum sentence of 14 years is not enough. Gangsters involved in illegal immigration generally get an average of three years in jail.

It's hoped a higher maximum sentence will increase the average and deter criminals from helping illegal migrants get to the UK.

The Home Office will set out further details in the coming weeks.