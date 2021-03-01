Prince Philip has been in hospital for 13 days, with the latest update being that he is has been transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

Doctors are also observing a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

This is the Duke of Edinburgh's fourth visit to hospital since he retired from royal duties in 2017 as he suffered from a number of ailments. He previously spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in December 2019 for treatment on a “pre-existing condition”.

Here is a timeline of the Duke of Edinburgh’s stay in hospital:

Tuesday, February 16 - Prince Philip admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital

The duke travelled to the central London hospital by car. Philip was said to be in “good spirits” and walked into the private hospital unaided.

At the time, a statement by Buckingham Palace read: “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

Downing Street said Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Saturday, February 20

Royal sources told ITV News Prince Philip was expected to remain in hospital for “observation and rest” over the weekend and into the next week.

In the afternoon of Prince Philip's fourth day in hospital, Prince Charles visits his father. He is the first member of the royal family to do so after the duke was admitted to hospital.

The Prince of Wales arrived at the hospital at around 3.20pm. It was understood the prince travelled from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London, a journey of around 100 miles.

Prince Charles visited Philip on Saturday Credit: PA

Charles left the hospital and returned to Highgrove shortly before 4pm on Saturday afternoon, around 30 minutes after arriving.

It was understood the Prince of Wales wanted to pay a visit to see his father in light of Philip's extended stay at the hospital.

The hospital's website states visitors would "only be considered in exceptional circumstances".

Tuesday, February 23

Seven days after the duke was admitted, the palace reveals Prince Philip will stay in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection.

The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

His son Prince Edward told Sky News the duke was feeling a lot better and that he is "looking forward to getting out".

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship said the latest statement suggested the infection "is more serious than first thought".

Monday March 1

Prince Philip is transferred in an ambulance from King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said.

He was shielded from public view by large umbrellas as he left the private hospital at 11.15am.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

