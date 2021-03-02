Reggae star Bunny Wailer, who was the last surviving member of The Wailers, has died at the age of 73.

The baritone singer, whose birth name was Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh in 1963. They rose to international fame with the album Catch a Fire.

The three-time Grammy winner died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in Jamaica, his manager Maxine Stowe told reporters.

The cause of death was not clear. Local newspapers had reported he had been in and out of hospital after surviving a stroke nearly a year ago.

People across the world mourned the reggae star's death, with pictures, music and memories of the artist shared on social media.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness tweeted: "My deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary Reggae artiste, Neville Livingston, also known as Bunny Wailer, JahB."

He continued: "Bunny Wailer is a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene.

"This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae, undoubtedly Bunny Wailer will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Jamaica politician Peter Phillips wrote in a Facebook post:“The passing of Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailers, brings to a close the most vibrant period of Jamaica’s musical experience.

“Bunny was a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.”

The Wailers helped popularise Rastafarian culture among better-off Jamaicans from the 1970s.