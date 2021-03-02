A further 343 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, according to government figures.

And an additional 6,391 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday.

It takes the total number of Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 123,296, while the total number of positive cases in the UK has reached 4,188,400.

Here is a breakdown of the latest Covid-19 figures from across the country

England

A further 279 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 83,529, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 17 and 102.

All except 11, aged between 17 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 3 and March 1.

There were 30 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 170 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 203,988.

Public Health Wales reported one new death, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,344.

Scotland

Covid-19 data has been “much more encouraging” in Scotland in the past week, Nicola Sturgeon said.

Updating MSPs in Scotland, the First Minister said the average new cases reported had dropped to 657 from 815 at this point last week.

There were an additional 33 deaths in Scotland, with a further 542 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

There were an additional 149 cases in Northern Ireland, with two additional deaths recorded.