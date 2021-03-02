Dolly Parton has been given her first dose of a Covid vaccine she famously supported with a seven-figure donation.

The country legend was "honoured" to donate $1 million (£720,000) to fund research at one of the trial sites for the Moderna vaccine last year.

And she was back at that very site at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

She had even adapted her hit song 'Jolene' to send a message encouraging viewers to take up the shot too.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate... vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine 'cos once you're dead then that's a bit too late."