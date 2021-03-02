Former president Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are reported to have received their Covid vaccine doses at the White House in January.

A Trump adviser revealed the information to CNN, though nothing is known of which jab or how many doses the couple had received.

The revelation follows Mr Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this week where the Republican urged people to get vaccinated.

Trump waving to from the White House last year after returning from hospital having been treated for Covid. Credit: AP

"How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot," he said.

It was a notable shift from Mr Trump's attitude towards the pandemic during his time in office, when he repeatedly underplayed the threat of coronavirus - at first refusing to wear a mask and hosting multiple non-socially distanced events.

Both the former president and first lady Melania later tested positive for Covid-19.

Joe Biden receiving the Covid jab live on television. Credit: AP

The leaked news of Mr Trump's vaccination contrasts to the public fanfare of other US presidents.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both received their jabs on live television in December.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all volunteered to be vaccinated on camera.

