Irish amateur jockey Rob James has apologised for his “wholly inappropriate and disrespectful” actions after a video of him sitting on a dead horse was posted on social media.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has already announced an investigation into the footage, which was posted on Twitter on Monday night.

James, who rode Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year, said he is “heartbroken by the damage” caused by the video, which was taken in 2016.

The footage, from 2016, shows Rob James sitting on a dead horse Credit: Twitter

He told the Irish Field: “I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media.

“I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30, 2016.

“I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions.

“To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career. I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love.

“I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.”

The footage of Rob James surfaced after an image of trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse emerged. Credit: PA

The footage comes just two days after trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed an image of him taking a phone call while sitting on a dead horse was genuine.

The Grand National-winning trainer is “fully cooperating” with an IHRB investigation into the incident after the photograph on his gallops appeared on Twitter on Saturday night.

On Tuesday morning, the IHRB posted on its own Twitter account that a further investigation is under way following the video footage of James.

The statement read: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation.”

It has also been confirmed by a spokesman for Cheveley Park Stud that the powerful owners have decided to move their horses away from Elliott’s yard - having previously backed Elliott.Cheveley Park Stud’s Richard Thompson told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve made a decision this morning to move the horses from Gordon’s yard.

“We have eight horses (with Elliott), and they’ll go to Henry de Bromhead and Willie Mullins. That will be organised by Chris Richardson and the team. Logistics are in place, and we’re organising it right now."