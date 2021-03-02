Scotland: Lawyers had 'reservations' over legality of Salmond inquiry

Scotland's Deputy First Minister has admitted "reservations were raised" by government lawyers about the way the investigation into Alex Salmond was handled more than two months before it conceded the case.

The judicial review was examining whether the government's handling of harassment complaints against the former first minister was legal.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the Holyrood inquiry that officials "have not identified any documents" that support Mr Salmond's accusation the government deliberately delayed conceding the case in the hope a criminal trial would “overtake” his judicial review.

Mr Swinney agreed to hand over legal advice under threat of a no-confidence vote earlier this week.

The Scottish government launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mr Salmond but it was found to be unlawful, unfair and “tainted by apparent bias” because of prior contact between the investigating officer and two of the women who complained.

Nicola Sturgeon recused herself from the inquiry Credit: PA

Although the investigating officer, Judith Mackinnon, said under oath that she had always been open about the contact with complainers, Scottish government lawyers purportedly did not learn of it until October 2018, nine months after the investigation began.

Mr Salmond, who was awarded maximum legal costs of £512,250, has alleged that the government had hoped a looming criminal trial would "ride to the rescue and prevent its unlawful investigation suffering a "cataclysmic" civil court defeat.

In November 2020, the Scottish Parliament twice passed motions demanding the government publish all the legal advice it had received about Mr Salmond’s judicial review.

After a motion of no confidence was lodged on Monday in the deputy first minister over the government’s refusal to comply with the will of Parliament, Mr Swinney agreed to hand over the “key” legal advice to the Holyrood inquiry into the botched investigation.

In a letter ahead of the release of the legal advice, Mr Swinney acknowledged lawyers had raised “reservations” about the issue of prior contact.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney Credit: PA

But he insisted there were “good public policy arguments and reasonable grounds for the government to continue to defend the judicial review and to seek a determination from the Court on the matters raised, until the events of late December 2018”.

Mr Swinney, who is leading the government’s response to the committee after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recused herself, suggested he agreed to release the legal advice over concern that the allegations “could impact negatively on public confidence in the Parliament, government and even our justice institutions".

James Wolffe, the head of the Crown Office and the Scottish government’s chief legal advisor rejected criticism of the Crown Office as he appeared before the committee on Tuesday morning.

He said: “Any suggestion, from any quarter, that the Crown’s decision-making has at any time been influenced by irrelevant considerations or improper motivations would be wholly without foundation.

“Insinuation and assertions to the contrary are baseless.”

It took the Scottish government until January 8 for the government to concede the case – a week before the full judicial review was due to start.

On Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon is set to set to give evidence to the committee.