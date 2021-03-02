Taylor Swift has accused a Netflix show of "degrading women" after it featured a joke about her own love life.

In the season finale of Ginny and Georgia, main characters Ginny Miller and her mother Georgia argued about relationships.

Asked whether she and her boyfriend had broken up, Ginny replies: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The pop star tweeted her response: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY."

The 31-year-old also referenced Miss Americana, her own documentary released on Netflix last, that covered how the media had cross-examined her relationships.

Netflix has not yet commented on the criticism, nor has anyone associated with Ginny and Georgia.

Since shooting to fame as a teenager with her debut album in 2006, the singer has long endured media spotlight on her love life.

Swift has been linked to various men - including Harry Styles, actor Tom Hiddleston and DJ Calvin Harris - in the past.

She has been in a relationship with 30-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for several years, believed to be the inspiration behind the singer's hit 'London Boy'.

