Young carers 'trapped at home' as pressures grow on vulnerable children

That coronavirus largely spares the young is perhaps its only redeeming feature, but a generation of children are bearing a different cost.

There are around 800,000 young carers in Britain - children under the age of 18 who help look after a loved one with a physical or mental disability or illness.

It is unpaid work that can involve helping our their mum or dad around the house to ease the burden of their responsibilities, to as much as looking after one or both of their parents or sibling almost full-time.

Before Covid-19, evidence suggested these young people were already at a disadvantage.

According to the Carers Trust, more than one in four young carers miss school or experience education difficulties, and have significantly lower educational attainment at GCSE level (the difference between 9 C grades and 9 D grades).

Charities who represent young carers fear the pandemic has widened that gap.

A snapshot survey of young carers in England by the National Young Carers Voice for ITV News found:

67% of young carers reported their mental health had declined in this latest lockdown

57% of young carers reported they had fewer breaks from caring this lockdown

58% of young carers said they felt more isolated this lockdown than previous.

57% of young carers felt their education has suffered because of lockdown

17 year-old Thomas is a carer for both of his disabled parents. Credit: ITV News

The survey interviewed 75 young carers.

One told us they “get really angry, which I’ve never experienced before.

"I hope we get our life back, I need school and time away to feel normal,” they added.

Another said: “I feel that going to school and having that time away from our caring responsibilities, just for a few hours, is a massive part of our day and suddenly we’ve had that taken away and we can’t do that.

"It feels like a constant cycle of caring for people... I’m having to help my family with things as well as do lessons and my focus isn’t there because I’m worrying about what’s going on around me."

One young carer told us the pressure was so much they self-harmed, and their mum had to contact their school to change their lesson plans.

Action for Children has told ITV News it fears the impact a year at home has had on young carers’ mental health and education.

“Before lockdown, many of our young carers were already often trapped at home, while their peers had more fun, enjoying the usual adventures and living a life that was impossible for those young people caring for family who needed vital support,” said John Egan, Action for Children’s director of children’s services in England.

“Throughout the pandemic, things have become even worse.

"Our frontline workers have seen the lives of young carers become even more isolated as they have spent long periods out of school, unable to socialise with friends at all, and living without any break from caring for months at a time.

“As society starts to open up again and children return to school, it’s vital that our young carers are given the essential support needed to have a safe and happy childhood.

"We call on the government to make sure all young carers have access to essential services to improve their education and life at home.”

A government spokesperson said: “Young carers make an invaluable contribution by looking after their loved ones and we recognise the challenges they have faced during these unprecedented times.

“We want all young carers to be able to take advantage of opportunities beyond their caring responsibilities.

"Throughout the pandemic we have given headteachers the flexibility to offer a school place to young carers where they can safely attend, or so they can be properly supported at home.

“Our £700 million recovery and catch up package will help pupils make up for lost learning, building on £1 billion announced last year to support those children and young people who need it the most.

"And our Wellbeing for Education Return programme is bringing health experts together with education staff, so they can respond to anxieties and concerns that some children and young people may be facing as they return to school or college."

Sara Gowen, from Sheffield Young Carers, feels every school should have a designated young carers lead to help support their needs and issues.

“Someone who will be able to support them in school, to explain to teachers if homework is late or if they have problem concentrating because they are worrying about their family at home.

"A Designated Young Carers Lead in every school in the country is the call to government from the National Young Carers Voice, who have issued a petition as part of Young Carers Action Day.

"Some schools are better than others at supporting young carers - it shouldn't be a postcode lottery.”