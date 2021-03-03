Buckingham Palace to investigate Meghan 'bullying' allegations

Buckingham Palace has said it will investigate the allegations of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Times newspaper has reported allegations that during her time as a working royal, Meghan drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions. Underlying Meghan’s actions, the paper claims, was the view of a number of sources that she wanted to be a “victim” so her “unbearable experience” would convince Harry they had to leave the UK – something her lawyers have denied. The monarchy’s “men in grey suits” have been accused of being aware of the alleged actions of the duchess and of doing “absolutely nothing to protect people”.

Times journalist Valentine Low, who first reported the story, gave his thoughts to ITV News earlier on Wednesday

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

After the allegations emerged in The Times, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced this pain and trauma".