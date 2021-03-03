Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

Workers, the self-employed and those on benefits - in desperate need of a lifeline - got some financial support in Rishi Sunak's Budget.

Furlough will continue until the end of September and there is extra money for the self-employed - including many who have missed out on government help so far.

The Universal Credit uplift has also been extended, a welcome relief to the unemployed and those on low wages.

Yet despite the measures which will benefit some, the Budget is "too little too late" for self-employed people who fell through the cracks over the past year, a driving instructor has said.

Nicola Catton has been excluded from Self-Employment Income Support Scheme up until now because she started her business in 2019 and didn't have the self-employment tax record to qualify.

The scheme has now been extended to people like her, after Mr Sunak announced changes to the scheme in his Budget 2021.

But she said: "I think the damage is done.

"What I'd like to say to Rishi Sunak is you should be hanging your head down low in shame.

"It's too late really. It's too little too late. I'm probably going to be starting back to work soon, before I even get the grant."

Jobseeker Coltrane Chead says he is relieved the £20 Universal Credit uplift will be extended until September. But he's afraid it's not long enough.

He told ITV News: "When people think that this is problem solved, I think it is a problem that is avoided for six months. The problem is still there."

Emma Miller-McCaffrey Credit: ITV News

But furloughed charity worker Emma Miller-McCaffrey, who is likely to be impacted by the new policy to freeze the yearly personal tax allowance, says she is happy to give back to the country.

Workers can get up to £12,500 of their income without tax. That threshold will now be frozen until 2025 - so as salaries rise, so will payments to HM Revenue and Customs.

She said: "I know how fortunate I am in my position to have had furlough to support me. And in some ways, I see this as my personal way of being able to give back, even if it necessarily isn't my job to do so or my place to do so.

"But I feel like it's my way of giving back because I feel like we all need to be in this together."