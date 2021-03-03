In the worst economic slump for three centuries, there was never going to be a quick fix in the Chancellor's Budget, even with all the money he's borrowing.

Short term, Rishi Sunak committed more money to support businesses - large and small - for the next two years.

After that it is payback time, for larger profitable firms anyway. Corporation tax for them will rise from 19% to 25% - the first rise since 1974.

So what else stood out? Who will be most affected? And is there anything hidden in the smallprint?

ITV News spoke to Aidan Sutton, a Tax Partner at PwC, for a quick Q&A.