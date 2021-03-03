Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

The impact of the Budget will be felt up and down the country.

For businesses crying out for help to stay afloat, the extension of the business rate holiday for hospitality, leisure and retail firms will be a welcome relief.

But there will be tax rises down the line too - so is it enough to rescue those struggling?

The Fat Cat pub in Ipswich has seen its takings plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Landlady Liz Pledge was pleased at the announcement of the restart grant.

Other measures such as the freeze of alcohol duty, the extension to furlough, the business rates holiday extension and the VAT cut for hospitality will also help her pub.

She said: "It's been a great help. It's fantastic news. All of that is really welcome and I'm sure other businesses will be welcoming the measures too. I think many would've preferred a longer business rates holiday."

Outdoor adventure company Go Ape will be hit by the corporation tax hike in 2023, but it plans to invest to get the huge tax deduction.

Managing director of the Thetford Forest brach, Nick Hall, told ITV News "I think it's a really really important move by the Chancellor. It gives us confidence to invest in the future, which is incredibly important.

"We invest about a million pounds across our 34 locations around the UK, which is equivalent to about three sites - that could be meployemnt for about 50 to 100 people."

However, not everyone was so upbeat about the Budget.

Ipswich shop owner Farhad Amin remains concerned about the future. He has already had to shut his restaurant for good and he worries his shop could fail too.

He said: "Now, there is not many people in the town so my fear is more to lose the grocery shop and if I lose that, I will lose my house and everything I built."