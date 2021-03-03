Cat hitching ride on roof delays London to Manchester train

For some people having to make an essential journey from London to Manchester on Tuesday night, few could have guessed what would be the reason behind their delayed train.

It was a cat - spotted on the roof of the 9pm service from London Euston - refusing to be moved.

It took staff two and a half hours to coax the tabby down and away from the danger of overhead power lines.

Passengers were moved to another service - with only a slight delay.