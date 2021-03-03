Covid deaths rise by 315 as a further 6,385 coronavirus cases recorded

A further 6,385 new Covid cases and 315 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.A total of 20,703,615 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England has dropped below 10,000 for the first time since the beginning of November, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

There were 9,594 coronavirus patients in hospital in England as of 8am on Wednesday March 3, the first time it has dropped below 10,000 since November 1 when there were 9,623.

It is also a week-on-week drop of 26% from the 13,007 coronavirus patients in hospital in England on February 24 and a 72% drop from the peak of 34,336 coronavirus patients in hospital on January 18.

Across the UK there are 12,849 people in hospital with coronavirus.

Government data up to the end of March 2 shows that of the 21,599,027 jabs given in the UK so far, 20,703,615 were first doses – a rise of 224,996 on the previous day.

Some 895,412 were second doses, an increase of 51,314 on figures released the previous day.

England

A further 204 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 83,733, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 32 and 100.

All except seven, aged between 63 and 88, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 2 and March 2, with the majority being on or after February 27.

There were 35 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result. Scotland

There were 543 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland and 35 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

There were 69 people in intensive care on Tuesday out of 750 people in hospital with Covid.

Across Scotland, 1,661,879 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 92,550 have received their second dose.

Wales

There were 12 Covid-related deaths reported on Wednesday in Wales and 208 new cases.

A total of 5,356 people have now died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus.

Northern Ireland

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – two of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The other two deaths occurred prior to the last 24-hour period, but had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,063, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 226 new positive cases, out of 1,983 individuals tested.