Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delivering his second coronavirus Budget, an economic plan for 2021 that will see financial support, such as the furlough scheme, extended to help people through and beyond the remainder of lockdown.

Mr Sunak is outlining his three-point plan for the economy, focusing on the protection of jobs in the short term, balancing the books in the longer term, and for the future, rebuilding the economy.

Before heading to the House of Commons to tell MPs his plan, the chancellor met with the Cabinet, telling ministers that government "must be honest" about how "hard" the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the UK economy.

Despite the hint that soon the UK will have to repay the tens of billions in spending, Mr Sunak told ministers that Britain will "rise to that challenge and we can be optimistic about the recovery".

While much of what's in the Budget has already been revealed, like the widened support for the self-employed, we will learn a lot we didn't already know.

Here's what to look out for:

Taxes

While senior Tories and opposition MPs have been saying now is not the time to increase taxes, the chancellor's repeated mentions that he needs to be honest indicates that he may begin his bid to claw back some of the cash he's already spent.

Economic forecasts

This is where the chancellor will reveal how he sees the future of the UK's economy, and how long it will take to recover from the pandemic.

The prospect of lockdown lifting and the success of the vaccine rollout could see a strong bounceback in the growth forecasts.

But with the huge increase in spending and the end of furlough in the not too distant future, the outlook may not be too rosy.

His plan for "building our future economy"

This part of the chancellor's 'three-point plan' has not been trailed much in the media, meaning there could be a surprise waiting.

Just as the 'eat out to help out' scheme in July - designed to encourage us to go out after lockdown ended - came as a shock, there could be more unusual schemes unveiled today.