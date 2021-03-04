The Chancellor has challenged claims that the number of people eligible for a new self-employment grant has been overstated.

On Good Morning Britain, Rishi Sunak defended the update to the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme he announced in Wednesday's Budget.On Thursday morning, presenter Ben Shephard cited claims from campaign group Excluded UK. They have said that despite the Chancellor's changes, three million self-employed people still can't access grants from the government.

For almost a year now, many freelancers and self-employed have complained about being left out of support schemes. Some started their businesses in 2019 and therefore hadn't yet had the tax record needed to qualify.

Mr Sunak insisted the Budget had included a "major improvement in access to the self-employment scheme" and that of the three million Excluded UK mentioned, over 600,000 will get help.

"Now that the tax return filing deadline has passed, we do have those returns and that means over 600,000 more people will be able to be brought into the system," he said.

But Excluded UK has said the money is based on profits and that for businesses launched in 2019/20, some may not have made any profits.

The Chancellor faces questions on the newly announced grant for self-employed workers

The Chancellor answered: "The whole point of the scheme was to provide income support to people that have profits.

"If they didn't have any income, I don't think it would be reasonable for the taxpayer to make up for the income."

He was also quizzed on his plans to extend the Universal Credit uplift of £20 a week for a further six months.

Mr Sunak insists that those on low-incomes are well supported by the Budget

Presenter Susanna Reid asked why the government won't continue the support for even longer, as, "furlough is going to end in September and inevitably some people are going to lose their jobs at that point".Mr Sunak said the uplift was initially put in place at the start of a national lockdown and that when we exit the lockdown in the next couple of weeks, "the Universal Credit uplift will be in place well beyond the end of that".

He went on to note other forms of support for those on low-incomes, such as a national living raise increase, local housing allowance, and help with council tax bills.