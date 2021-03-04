Covid: Death toll rises by 242 as further 6,573 cases confirmed

A further 242 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest government figures.

It bring the total death toll - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 124,025.

Under a different measure, factoring in all fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK’s statistics agencies place the death toll close to 145,000.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 6,573 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded - bringing the total to 4,201,358.

England

A further 184 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England.

It brings the total number of confirmed deaths according to that measure to 83,917.

NHS England said the patients were aged between 19 and 98 with all except six having underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 19 and March 3, with the majority being on or after February 28.

There were 50 other deaths reported with no positive Covid test result.

Scotland

A total of 24 new deaths were reported on Thursday, among people who tested positive for Covid.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 500.

Wales

In Wales, a further 13 deaths have been reported - taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,366.

On Thursday, a further 267 cases were reported - taking the total number to 204,463.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, three further deaths among people who tested positive for coronavirus have been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department of Health to 2,066.

The latest figures also show there have been 163 new positive cases.