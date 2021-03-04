Some care home residents will be soon able to receive unlimited visits, with friends or family members considered "essential care givers" due to be given the same status as staff.

From March 8, care home residents with the "highest care needs" will be able to nominate an essential care giver who will be able to tend to loved ones as regularly as is necessary.

The government says access to these visitors "should always be enabled".

Essential care givers will be required to follow the same procedures as staff, meaning they will be tested for coronavirus before entering the home, must wear personal protective equipment and observe infection control.

Only residents with the will be able to nominate an essential care giver.

Residents who do not have an essential care giver will be able to select one named visitor who will be allowed to regularly attend indoor visits.

The same rules will apply for these visitors, with a negative Covid-19 test being required before entry, and they're advised to keep physical contact with residents to a minimum.#

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) acknowledged some "may wish to hold hands", but warned they should "bear in mind that any contact increases the risk of transmission".

"There should not be close physical contact such as hugging," it added.

Care homes can continue to offer visits to other friends or family members with arrangements such as outdoor visiting, substantial screens, visiting pods, or behind windows.

DHSC said regular indoor visits were being permitted, despite the ongoing pandemic, because they are "crucially important for maintaining the health, wellbeing and quality of life of residents".

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

Residents and visitors have been urged to adhere to all coronavirus infection control measures, even if both have been vaccinated, especially "in the face of new variants of the virus".

"While the vaccine is bringing much needed hope and protection, until more is known about its impact on transmission, residents and visitors should continue to adhere to all the infection control measures that are in place now."

The warning came a survey suggested that more than half of over-80s who received their second vaccine dose had since broken the rules by meeting up with someone indoors.

Almost half of over-80s surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) who had received both vaccine doses had since met up with someone indoors who was not in their household, support bubble or a care worker.

Two-thirds (67%) had met with someone they do not live with indoors since getting the jab, which could include members of their support bubble and care workers.

Downing Street urged people to continue to respect the lockdown. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s important that people continue to follow the guidelines that are in place.”

Asked if the elderly were behaving irresponsibly, the spokesman said: “We are asking everybody to continue to follow the rules and guidelines.”

Full guidance for care home visits can be found here.

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast: