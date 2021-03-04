Former top Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam has received a six figure payout in a settlement with the government after launching legal action against Priti Patel.

The former permanent secretary settled his employment tribunal claim with the government, agreeing to a payment of £340,000, ITV News understands.

He began proceedings against Ms Patel, the Home Secretary, last year after quitting his post in February amid allegations of her bullying behaviour.

Sir Philip claimed he was the victim campaign against him allegedly orchestrated by Ms Patel.

An investigation into her conduct found she had broken the ministerial code, with a report saying her "approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying".

The PM decided she had not broken the ministerial code, saying he continued to have "full confidence" in his home secretary.

In a statement via the FDA Union on Thursday, he said: “I am pleased to say that the Government has today settled the claims that I brought against them and which were due to be heard in an employment tribunal in September.

“I have received excellent support during this process and I would like to express warm thanks to the FDA and to my legal team, Slater and Gordon and Gavin Mansfield QC.

“I also want to record my appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, known and unknown to me, who have expressed their support throughout.

“This settlement resolves my own case. The FDA is continuing to pursue in separate proceedings the wider issues that have been raised.

“I now look forward to the next stages of my career.”

The Government said it “regrets the circumstances” surrounding his resignation but added that both parties were “pleased that a settlement has been reached to these proceedings.”

In a separate statement, the Home Office insisted the Government did not accept liability.

A spokesman said: “The Government and Sir Philip’s representatives have jointly concluded that it is in both parties’ best interests to reach a settlement at this stage rather than continuing to prepare for an employment tribunal.

“The Government does not accept liability in this matter and it was right that the Government defended the case.”

Listen to our latest Budget special podcast