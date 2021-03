Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster

As Amazon and other internet websites prove, you can buy just about anything online.

You can buy art - paintings and sculptures - already.

Now, tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds are changing hands for works you can't take home.

You can't even touch them.

It's called Cryptoart. It exists digitally, not physically. And it is turning Crypoartists into millionaires.