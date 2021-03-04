The Metropolitan Police has ruled out a criminal investigation into BBC journalist Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers sought legal advice from internal lawyers, independent counsel and the Crown Prosecution Service and determined is was “not appropriate” to launch a criminal probe.

Princess Diana gave the interview in 1995 and it became a watershed moment for the Royal Family.

It is claimed that Mr Bashir used the bank statements to show Earl Spencer that one of his employees had betrayed him and was, in fact, being paid to spy on Princess Diana.

The claim encouraged Charles Spencer to introduce the BBC reporter to his older sister and ultimately led to Diana giving the BBC the biggest royal scoop of the decade.

The documents falsely suggested Diana’s then private secretary, and another royal household member, were being paid by the security services to spy on the princess, something that played on Diana’s fears about her safety and privacy.

The Earl Spencer Credit: PA

Commander Alex Murray said: “In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives.

“They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it.”