An estimated 93.6% of people aged 65 and over in England have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

Regional estimates range from 84.7% for London to 95.9% for south-west England.

The figures, from NHS England, are for first doses of the vaccine up to February 28.

Here are the estimated figures for each region:

South-west England 95.9%

Midlands 94.8%

South-east England 94.6%

Eastern England 94.4%

North-west England 93.8%

North-east England/Yorkshire 93.7%

London 84.7%

Meanwhile, case rates in England are continuing to fall among all age groups, according to Public Health England.

The highest rate is among 30 to 39-year-olds, at 121.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 28, down week-on-week from 178.3.

Among 20 to 29-year-olds the rate dropped from 161.3 to 111.3, and for 40 to 49-year-olds it fell from 148.0 to 102.0.

For people aged 80 and over, the rate fell from 101.8 to 65.0.

Covid-19 case rates are continuing to fall in all regions of England as well.

In the East Midlands, the rate of new cases stood at 120.8 per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 28 – the highest rate of any region, but down from 170.5 the previous week.

Yorkshire & the Humber recorded the second highest rate at 113.6, down from 154.0.

South-west England recorded the lowest rate of 43.2, down from 68.5.