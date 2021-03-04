Prince Philip undergoes 'successful procedure' for pre-existing heart condition

Prince Philip has undergone a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Palace confirmed the 99-year-old will remain in hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days".

The Duke of Edinburgh, the nation’s longest-serving consort, has spent 16 nights in hospital – his longest ever stay.

He is undergoing treatment for an infection after being moved by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Monday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days".

Philip was was initially admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital on February 16 as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, before being moved to St Bartholomew’s on Monday.

Four days later, he was visited by his eldest son the Prince of Wales, who made a 200-mile round trip and stayed for around 30 minutes.

The duke has spent most of lockdown residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.