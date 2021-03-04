Ruth Davidson accused Nicola Sturgeon of breaking the ministerial code, while the First Minister said Ms Davidson “never cared” about the women who made allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond.

During a heated exchange during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon and Ms Davidson went back-and-forth over allegations the SNP did not hand over evidence quickly enough to the inquiry into Mr Salmond’s alleged behaviour.

“I answered questions for eight hours yesterday, I answered every question put to me, so I intend now to rest on that to allow the committee and inquiry on ministerial code to do their work,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Watch Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson clash at FMQ's, as Peter Smith explains ongoing dispute over handling over Alex Salmond inquiry

“I’ll leave Ruth Davidson and the Conservatives to play the political games they seem to prioritise over everything else.”

Ms Davidson hit back, saying: “The first minister characterises this as political games, but I have never forgotten the women who were failed at the heart of this inquiry.

“The thing the first minister cannot get away from is that it was her government which failed them and questions still require to be answered.

“It’s not up for question whether the government ignore legal advice which cost taxpayers’ money, what’s being argued is how long and how much was wasted.”

She added: “I’m going to agree with something that Ruth Davidson said. I agree that she has not forgotten the women at the heart of this, because I don’t think Ruth Davidson ever remembered the women at the heart of this.”

The Scottish government launched an investigation into the former first minister after a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

A successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias", with a £512,250 payout for legal fees - he was later acquitted of 13 charges following a criminal trial at Edinburgh’s High Court.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly denied misleading parliament and breaking the ministerial code, and has referred herself for an independent investigation.

