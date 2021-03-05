This week Nina speaks to award winning writer, director and producer Amma Asante. Credit: ITV News

This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

In episode two, Nina is joined by writer, producer and director Amma Asante - the storyteller behind award winning films like Belle and A United Kingdom, and TV shows The Handmaid's Tale and Mrs America.

Amma tells us all about her new project which asks could a Black female poet have written some of Shakespeare's work, explains why culture needs all the help it can get right now, and why she should direct the next James Bond movie.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below

New episodes are released every fortnight.