The coronavirus R number in the UK is now 0.7 to 0.9 - up slightly from 0.6-0.9 last week.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1 it means the epidemic is shrinking.

The latest figure means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 7 and 9 other people.

The estimates for R and the growth rate are provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) said: “Although the epidemic continues to decrease nationally, there may be more variation in transmission locally, with some indications that the rate of decline in infections could be slowing in some areas.”

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday show coronavirus cases falling in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However a regional breakdown of the data in the week ending February 27 found infections may be falling across all regions, except for the North East, East Midlands and East of England where the trend is uncertain.

The latest R number estimate comes with England set to make its first step on the roap map to easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, with children preparing to return to school

Experts have suggested that a return to the classroom for pupils could lead to the R number to rise above 1.

Exclusive polling for ITV News of more than 200 schools has revealed the strain mass testing of students is placing on the sector.

The survey, conducted by the schools network Worth Less, found 78% of headteachers expect to sacrifice significant teaching time in order to carry out the tests, with staff and resources diverted to the task. And only 41% of schools thought the lateral flow tests would keep them safe.