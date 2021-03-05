Cyprus will allow Britons into the country from the beginning of May if they are vaccinated - although people in England will not be permitted to go on foreign holidays by then.

The Cypriot government said those who have both doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed into its borders from May 1. And they will not need a negative coronavirus test or to quarantine.

Tourists will need to have had their second dose of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency at the latest seven days before travel, Cyprus' deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said.

However, in the roadmap out of lockdown for England, the earliest people in England will be able to travel abroad for holidays is May 17. The date is dependent on various factors, including the progress of the vaccine rollouts and the spread of Covid-19 variants.

British tourists are welcome in Cyprus from May 1 Credit: PA

Nearly a million people in the UK have received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, Britons could go on holiday within the UK more than a month earlier, with holidays lets and self-contained accommodation able to open from April 12.

The surge in demand for seaside accommodation has led to prices rising by 35% this summer compared with last year, according to consumer group Which?.

The study found prices have hike in 10 of the UK's most popular beach destinations, such as St Ives, Whitby, Llandudno and Brighton.

Covid-19 vaccine first doses in the UK Credit: PA Graphics

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Many holidaymakers are looking forward to finally going to the seaside this summer, so it’s perhaps not a surprise that high demand has seen prices for some destinations shoot up too.”

The research from Which? looked at prices for 15 properties on accommodation on booking platforms Airbnb and Vrbo.

Airbnb said the analysis was “misleading” and claimed research has shown guests feel holiday lets via its website is more affordable than other options.

Vrbo said it “does not set, change or influence the property prices a host chooses”, adding that holidaymakers agree to prices before they book.