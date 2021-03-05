Prince Philip moved back to King Edward VII's hospital after successful surgery

Prince Philip has been moved back to King Edward VII's hospital following a successful heart procedure.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Wednesday.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Prince Philip has now been in hospital for 17 nights - his longest ever stay.

He was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s in central London on February 16 after feeling unwell at Windsor Castle, before being moved by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s on Monday.

The Duke was moved to St Bartholomew's on March 1 Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cornwall said this week that Philip was “slightly improving” and added: “We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

The duke has spent most of lockdown residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The royal couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.