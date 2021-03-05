By Digital Producer and Presenter Rishi Davda

Those elected, forced or born into power have a great responsibility when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine.

Their responsibility is two-fold; firstly, as a leader of their respective country it's important to get the jab to protect their health and ensure that they can go on leading a country.

Secondly, with considerable amounts of mis-information and cynicism, it is increasingly important for world leaders to take the vaccine as way of highlighting its vital role in returning society to normal. Many also hope it will encourage sceptics to come forward and take the jab when offered.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has been praised over the country's vaccination programme. Credit: AP

A number of political leaders have publicly been vaccinated, including US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The pair had their first dose in December 2020, before assuming office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also had the vaccine in December. Israel has been praised for its efficient vaccination rollout. Netanyahu claims that 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the vaccine or recovered from the virus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most recent world leader to be vaccinated. He got the jab earlier this week as India opened up its vaccination programme to the wider population.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo received his Covid jab in January, as did Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

As for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it appears that he is yet to have his first dose. The 56-year-old spent a week in hospital in April 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Boris Johnson was hospitalised with Covid-19 last year but the PM has not yet been vaccinated. Credit: AP

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received his coronavirus in January this year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, went a slightly different way with his vaccination. Last November, the leader got a jab of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Russia's president Vladmir Putin is biding his time before vaccination, but when he does, he'll be taking the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Queen and Prince Philip have both been vaccinated. Credit: PA

When it comes to royalty, the Queen and Prince Philip were both vaccinated at Windsor Castle in January - the Prince is currently recovering in hospital after a 'successful procedure' for a pre-existing heart condition. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla both had their Covid jabs last month.

TV royalty and legendary nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has also had his vaccine.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen and Bake Off's Prue Leith are just some of the famous faces who've already had their jabs and are encouraging others to do the same when it's offered.

