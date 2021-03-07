Fans gather around Ibrox as Rangers clinch first title triumph in decade

Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to the stellar collective effort that has lit up Rangers’ path to their first title triumph in a decade.

The Ibrox outfit are celebrating being crowned kings of Scotland for the 55th time after bitter rivals Celtic stumbled at Dundee United.

Having spent so long in the shadow of their bitter rivals, Gers have now cantered to the title with six games to spare and will have the chance to rub their bitter rivals’ faces in it in two weeks’ time as they walk out at Celtic Park having already smashed the Hoops’ reign of dominance.

“In year one and year two we have at times been heavily reliant on certain individuals,” said Gerrard, whose side now turn their attention to Thursday’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague. “It’s taken us time to get the squad into this shape with this quality.

Rangers fans have been urged to go home. Credit: PA

“I think the star is the team. There is no ego in the team. Everyone is playing together. There’s a great spirit in the group.

“I think everyone – and me included – has expected at some point, as we got closer, to see some nerves or tension or some inexperience.

“But this shows the strength of the dressing room. There’s a lot of fearless young players and some real calm heads. We’ve got the balance spot on at the moment.

“That doesn’t mean we’re set. We need to keep moving it forwards and improve things – and we will.

“But in the short term it’s about getting them ready for two massive games now.”

Jubiliant Rangers fans flouted lockdown rules at Ibrox to celebrate the 55th crown for the second day running, while supporters also gathered at the club’s training ground in Milngavie to salute Gerrard and his players.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged them to observe coronavirus regulations.

She said on Twitter: “I congratulate @RangersFC on the title win & recognise what a moment this is for fans. But gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else. If those gathering care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home.”

Graeme Souness, a former Rangers player and manager, paid tribute to Gerrard’s team. He said on Sky Sports: “It’s been a long time coming. Celtic have had a period of domination which has been uncomfortable for Rangers’ supporters. “They’ve been fantastic all season and they thoroughly deserve it. I just wish I was in Glasgow right now. There’s part of me which wishes Celtic had won today so that Rangers could win it at Parkhead.” Former Ibrox midfielder Stuart McCall, who was caretaker boss for part of the 2014-15 Championship campaign, told Sky Sports News: “When a side has struggled against their nearest rivals for so long, this makes it all the sweeter. It’s thoroughly deserved, they’ve been outstanding this season. “Obviously getting put down the divisions was a sore one to take but I think the key was the support and getting nearly 50,000 season tickets when playing in Division Three was an incredible show of support and that’s what’s kept the club going really. “It’s been a journey. The aim was to get back in the Premiership and after five seasons they have finally managed (to win the title). But it’s not about getting back in the Premiership it’s about getting back on top of it that’s key.”