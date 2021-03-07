Tractor driving and sheepdog training courses funded for women in Scotland

Women are to be offered support to drive tractors, train sheepdogs and photograph livestock as part of agriculture funds announced by the Scottish Government on International Women’s Day.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing revealed the £115,000 package for women in farming and crofting businesses.

It tops up previous money announced for women in the sector in December.

Training courses on offer through the funds include tractor and trailer driving, sheepdog training and education in the use of antibiotics in livestock.

Applications for the funds have also come from women seeking to diversify their agricultural business into new areas, such as livestock photography.

Mr Ewing said: “It’s fitting the new funding of £115,000 is announced on International Women’s Day as we seek to empower women living and working in Scottish agriculture with increased business skills, knowledge and confidence.

“These training funds have already proved enormously popular and we look forward to investing still further in future female successes.

“In supporting women in this way, we are increasing equality of opportunity and gender balance in Scottish agriculture and creating a more resilient agricultural industry.

“The benefits to the rural economy and way of life for women living and working in agriculture will be significant in terms of accessing increased training funding.”

The fund is administered by Lantra Scotland and is now accepting applications from woman resident in Scotland who are living, working or studying in agriculture.