Boris Johnson is leading a coronavirus press conference, following the reopening of schools in England following months of home-learning for most pupils.

The prime minister is joined by England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries.

Mr Johnson may use the press conference to urge caution and compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, with England today taking its first steps out of lockdown since national measures January 4.

Along with the reopening of schools, care home residents are now allowed to have one named visitor attend regularly and social restrictions for outdoor meetings have been relaxed slightly.

Following the first step out of lockdown, people are now allowed to meet one other person outdoors for recreation, not just exercise - meaning two people could now meet for a coffee in a part, rather than for a jog.

The PM said he hoped the easing of restrictions on Monday will mark a “big step” on his “roadmap to freedom” - which could see all Covid restrictions lifted by June 21.

Despite the press conference being focused on coronavirus, Mr Johnson might expect a question from journalists about the bombshell Harry and Meghan interview which aired last night in the US and this evening on ITV.

He's also likely to nod to International Women's Day in the press conference, after tweeting his thanks to "teachers, parents, guardians and carers for the work you have done to keep kids learning throughout the pandemic".

He added that "getting all schools back has been our priority and the first step of our roadmap back to normality".

On Sunday the prime minister visited a coronavirus mass vaccination centre, after it was announced that 22,213,112 people have now received their first dose of the jab.

At least 1,122,402 of those have also received their second dose.

