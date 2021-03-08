The number of daily coronavirus cases reported in the UK has fallen below 5,000 for the first time since September.

The UK reported 4,712 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first time daily figures were below 5,000 since September 28 when 4,044 cases were reported.

Cases have been falling for weeks across the country and the four nations have begun their first cautious steps out of lockdown.

Children began returning to school in England on Monday, with all primaries open and some secondary schools staggering year groups' return in order to test every pupil.

The UK also reported 65 deaths on Monday, the second day in a row deaths were below 100.

England

There were 3,903 new cases of Covid-19 reported in England on Monday.

England also reported 62 further deaths.

Wales

There have been a further 164 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 205,202.

Public Health Wales reported no further deaths, with the total in the country since the start of the pandemic remaining at 5,403.

Scotland

Scotland reported a single Covid-19 death on Monday and 501 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were 144 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Monday and two new deaths.