Video report from ITV News reporter Paul Davies

Relatives could once again hold hands in care homes after restrictions were eased.

In Northumberland, Stokoe and Joan Ridley, who have been married for 60 years, were reunited after almost a year apart.

"Awww lovely, it brings tears to my eyes," Stokoe responded after being asked what it was like to hold hands once more.

The Ridleys are just one of many to have met again in person across the country, bringing a much needed boost to people's lives.