Over the course of their much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lifted the lid on their lives within the Royal Family.

From Meghan’s revelations over her suicidal thoughts to Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles, the topics were wide-ranging.

The two-hour interview aired in the US overnight on Sunday and will be broadcast in the UK on ITV on Monday at 9pm - here are the key moments from a bombshell interview.

The Royal Family's 'concerns over the skin colour of Meghan's baby'

When Meghan was pregnant with Archie, she claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan said there were “several conversations” with Harry about Archie’s skin tone and “what that would mean or look like.”

She said: “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, Meghan said: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”

Meghan 'just didn't want to be alive anymore'

The Duchess of Sussex has said she got to the stage where she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Referencing a podcast in which Meghan said “it became almost unsurvivable”, Oprah asked if there was a breaking point.

Meghan replied: “Yeah, there was. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just like I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out and again I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends or them calling me crying just like ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.’

“And I realised that it was all happening just because I was breathing. And, I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it, to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it, and I just didn’t…I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.

“And I remember, I remember how he just cradled me and I was… I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.

Charles ‘stopped taking Harry's calls’ ahead of his announcement to leave the Royal Family

Harry said Charles “stopped taking my calls” during the build-up to the announcement that he and Meghan were leaving the royal family.

Taking aim at the media, Harry said: “I asked for calm from the British tabloids, once as a boyfriend, once as a husband and once as a father.”

He blamed a “lack of support and lack of understanding” for their decision to leave the royal family.

Oprah asked if they “blindsided” the Queen with the announcement they were leaving the family.

Harry replied: “No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.” Harry said he could “hazard a guess” on where the story came from – that it may have come “from within the institution.”

Asked by Oprah how they knew the Queen was not blindsided, Harry said while in Canada he had “three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father, before he stopped taking my calls.”

He said Charles asked for him to put his plan “in writing”. Harry said he had to act for the wellbeing of himself, Meghan and Archie.

He later added he is prioritising the relationship with his father, who he said is now taking his calls.

Meghan’s battle with loneliness

Meghan described how “people within The Firm” told her she was “everywhere”, and it was suggested by a member of the family that she “lay low” for a while.

Meghan told Oprah: “I said: ‘I have left the house twice in four months, I am everywhere but I am nowhere.’

“I continued to say to people: ‘I know there is an obsession with how things look, but has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now I could not feel lonelier’.”

She added: “There was very little that I was allowed to do. So, of course, that breeds loneliness.”

‘Silenced’ Meghan accused royal family of failing to protect her

Oprah asked Meghan: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?” Meghan replied: “The latter.”

Asked if she was told to say nothing, Meghan said: “Everyone in my world was given very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating, to always say ‘no comment’.

“That’s my friends, my mom and dad. And we did. I did anything they told me to do, of course I did, because it was also through the lens of ‘and we’ll protect you’.

“So even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see that my friends would call me and say ‘Meg this is really bad’, because I didn’t see it I’d go ‘don’t worry I’m being protected’.

“I believed that and I think that was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Meghan feared Archie’s lack of title would affect his safety

Meghan suggested she and Harry wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security and be protected.

The duchess expressed her shock at “the idea of our son not being safe” and the idea of the first member of colour in this family – not being titled in the same way as other grandchildren.

Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, is not entitled to be an HRH or a prince due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by King George V.

He will be entitled to be an HRH or a prince when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne.

As the first born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, instead at the time of his birth, a royal source said Harry and Meghan had decided he should a regular Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Kate ‘made Meghan cry’ before wedding

Meghan said reports she had reduced the Duchess of Cambridge to tears were a “turning point”, and insisted it was Kate who made her cry.

Meghan said she did not want to be “disparaging to anyone” and claimed Kate apologised with flowers and a note “to take accountability.”

It was not a “confrontation” and it would not be “fair” to Kate to go into detail, she said, adding it was “hard to get over” being blamed for something she did not do.

Meghan said “everyone in the institution knew that wasn’t true” and she hoped Kate “would have wanted that to be corrected”, adding “she is a good person”.

She also criticised what she described as a “polarity” in the coverage of her and Kate.

“If you love her you don’t have to hate me,” she said.

Meghan also revealed she and Harry were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before the formal ceremony.

