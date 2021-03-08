Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

The Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has already dominated headlines across the world.

Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the Royal Family and that "concerns" were raised by a member of Harry's family about the skin colour of their first-born child Archie.

And Harry said he felt "let down" by his father Prince Charles who he said had stopped taking his calls.

With the full two-hour interview set to be broadcast in the UK on Monday night, here's how some members of the public responded to the deeply personal interview.

Speaking at Canada Gate in Green Park, London, some members of the public said the royal couple should not have spoken of personal, family matters in the media, with one woman saying she felt "let down" by Harry.

A man said the couple should "clear off" after making the decision to step away from their role as working members of the Royal Family.

A woman said that it might have been difficult for Meghan as an outsider, but said that she did not have any sympathy for the couple.

"I don't think they were victimised in the way they portray," she said.

An American woman told ITV News that it was a "shame" that the couple decided to do the interview.

"It is a private matter," she said. "I am not sure what the endgame would be to go public with any of this."

Another woman added: "I think you should solve your family problems in the family rather than air them outside."

One man said the couple came across as "needy people" but acknowledged that they "had been through their own difficult times".

"As far as I'm concerned, they should have a bit of peace and quiet," he said. "Maybe going on Oprah is not the best way of dealing with that."

But he said he wished the couple well, adding: "I wish them all the best for their future life over in America and will welcome them back at some point in the future."

One man expressed his sympathy for Harry pointing to the trauma he had experienced losing his mother Princess Diana at such an early age.

He said: "He's found someone that he loves and he's concerned a similar thing could happen to her as it did to his mum."