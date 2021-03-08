Oprah Winfrey has said Prince Harry told her comments made about the colour of Archie's skin were not made by either the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking hours after the bombshell interview aired in the US, Ms Winfrey said Harry had not told her which member of the royal family was involved in the conversation.

She told CBS This Morning: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

"He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations."

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship had earlier reported he understood it was not the Queen or Prince Philip who made the comment.

The claim that there had been "concerns and conversations" before he was born about how dark Archie’s skin tone might be, was among a series of shocking revelations during Harry and Meghan’s candid interview.

When Meghan brought up the subject of Archie’s skin colour causing “concern”, a stunned Winfrey was told it had been raised by a member of the royal family with Harry.

The duchess said: “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

When she was questioned by Winfrey on who had those conversations, Meghan did not give a name and said: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Harry was later asked about the episode and said: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

He said he was “not comfortable” sharing the question he was asked by the unnamed person, but said it happened “right at the beginning” of their relationship.

The interview contained many damning verdicts on the royal family, with both the Sussexes referring to it as "The Firm."

The Royal Family has yet to respond to the interview but Downing Street has refused to be drawn into the row.

Downing Street refused to comment on the Duchess of Sussex’s suggestions of racism.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Boris Johnson had not watched the Oprah Winfrey interview.

Asked whether Mr Johnson agreed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that the allegations needed to be taken seriously, the spokesman said: “It is a matter for the Palace but the Prime Minister hasn’t seen those interviews.”

The couple also revealed during the interview that Meghan contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Appearing vulnerable at times, the duchess revealed that working for "The Firm" ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

Asked explicitly by Winfrey if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts at some stage, Meghan replied: “Yes. This was very, very clear.

“Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that.”

Harry suggested his family were jealous of Meghan’s popularity with the public – just as the appeal of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had reportedly been seen as a threat.

And he said he has become estranged from his father, the Prince of Wales, saying: “I feel really let down,” but added that he would make it one of his priorities “to try and heal that relationship”.