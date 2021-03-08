Nigel Farage is now available to record personalised messages for members of the public after quitting politics and joining video-sharing platform Cameo.

For just £63.75 the former UKIP leader says he will record you a "message for Mother's Day, a birthday, a wedding, to surprise somebody".

"But I promise you, I will mention Brexit, I will mention Trump," the passionate Eurosceptic warns in a video recorded from a phone box, promoting his services on his Cameo profile page.

Mr Farage says he joined the platform to "connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way".

Since joining the platform he's amassed 123 'fan club' members and has a star rating of 4.6 after receiving 10 reviews.

The former MEP, who announced on Sunday he was stepping down as leader of Reform UK and quitting party politics for good, writes on his profile that "they call me Mr Brexit... some people say I am controversial, and I couldn’t care less".

The site says he typically responds to message requests within 13 hours.

US site Cameo, which was created in 2016, describes itself as "the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with their favourite pop culture icons via personalised video messages, live calls + direct messages".

Who else is on Cameo?

Mr Farage is perhaps the most high profile British politician on the platform, but he is by no means the only Brit charging fans for personalised messages.

While ITV News has been unable to find any other British politicians on Cameo, there's a whole range of celebrities, including comedians Jo Brand, who charges £45 per message, and Jason Manford, who charges £52.50.

Other Brits include Miranda Hart, who charges £150 and Paul Chuckle, who will record you a video message for just £36.75.

Dozens of social media influencers have taken the opportunity to charge fans for video messages, including Love Island stars Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

There are also some extremely famous faces on the platform, including Floyd 'the Money' Mayweather, who costs £749.25, rapper Akon, who charges £416.25, and even 'I Will Survive' singer Gloria Gaynor, who charges £375.

