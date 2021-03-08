Most children are now back at school after another extended lockdown period kept them out of classrooms in England for the third time in a year.

Primary school pupils appear to have returned with a spring in their step excited to see friends they have missed for months.

Secondary school students are in the process of taking coronavirus tests and are expected to undertake a phased return depending on results.

So what is the atmosphere like at the school gates? Is it relief that home schooling is finally over, trepidation over the threat of rising cases, or the joy of being reunited with friends?

ITV News Correspondents went to find out what parents and children are saying at the school gates.