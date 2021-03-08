The teary reunions taking place on park benches and care homes across England

Video report by ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman

On Monday, 85-year-old care home resident Joan held her daughter's hand for the first time in five months.

Along with the reopening of schools, the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England saw adults allowed to meet some of their friends and family again.

In care homes and parks up and down the country, there were emotional reunions as enforced separations came to a welcome end.

ITV News checked in with Joan and others to find out what this day meant to them.