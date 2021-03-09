Charles is asked: 'What did you think of the interview'

The Prince of Wales refused to say whether he'd watched the Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, as he made his first public appearance since it aired.

On a visit to a pop-up vaccine clinic in north London on Tuesday, Charles was asked what he thought of the interview.

The prince didn't reply and continued to walk with his entourage to the next part of the tour.

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to any of the claims made in the interview, including the allegation that a member of the family - not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh - raised concerns about their unborn son's potential skin colour.

Pressure is mounting on the palace to respond. Andrew Pierce, consultant editor at the Daily Mail, told ITV's Good Morning Britain he was "pretty sure" the palace would make a statement on Tuesday about the allegations surrounding Archie's skin colour.

The Times also reported the Queen last night refused to sign off a prepared statement that officials had hoped would deescalate tensions by highlighting the family's love and concern for the couple. She was believed to want more time to consider her response.

But Tony Blair’s ex-spin doctor Alastair Campbell, who advised the royal family on its response in the aftermath of Diana’s death, suggested Buckingham Palace should maintain its silence.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “The situations are very, very different. The death of Diana was a huge event and following which they were all going to have to be involved in the funeral and in the response to what was happening in the country as a result of her death.

“Whereas this, I think, is a pretty extraordinary and a pretty explosive media frenzy, but that ultimately is what it is.

Meghan tells Oprah about 'concerns and conversations' about Archie's skin colour

“So I’m not sure I would advise them to do anything much beyond what they are doing – which is not very much.”

He said issues such as Harry's relationship with Prince Charles and other "more explosive allegations” was best done privately.

Mr Campbell also said he had “no doubt” that there was a “racist element” to some of the press coverage of Meghan.

During the interview, aired exclusively on ITV on Monday night, Harry discussed his relationship with his father - revealing Charles had stopped taking his son's phone calls for a time.

Speaking about his father, Harry told Winfrey: "I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson."

The Duke revealed he had two conversations with his father when the couple first left the UK to move to Canada before the phone calls came to a halt.

Harry said: "I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship:

Appearing for the first time since the interview caused shockwaves around the globe, Charles met NHS and church staff working at Jesus House in Brent Cross.

Wearing a face mask, the prince seemed at ease as he chatted to the workers including one woman who said she was from Nigeria.

The prince replied: "Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there. Lots of different ethnic groups."

He added: "Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on the allegations made in Harry and Meghan's interview.

Asked if Mr Johnson watched the interview, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “He did, but you have the PM’s words from the press conference last night and I won’t be adding any further to what he said.”

Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith, a long-time ally of Mr Johnson, has criticised the couple.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship says there could be a response from the palace "perhaps today":

He said: “I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said.

But on “all other matters to do with the royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Meghan raised “really serious issues” of racism and mental health.

“It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st century Britain. We have to take that very, very seriously,” he added.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green told Sky News: “If there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated.”

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she fell asleep while watching the interview. The Sinn Fein vice president said it was not for her to comment on it, but added that any suggestion of racism anywhere “should be called out”.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was not interested in watching the interview. She said: “I think it’s incredibly sad for Her Majesty the Queen to have had to listen to all of that,” she said.

US White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Harry and Meghan’s courage when asked if the US President had watched the interview.

Ms Psaki told journalists on Monday: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. That’s certainly something the president believes.”

Oprah With Meghan and Harry is available to watch on demand on ITV Hub for viewers in the UK.