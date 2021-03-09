Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

Commonwealth countries around the world have been reacting to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview.

Meghan had spoke movingly about how much she enjoyed supporting the Commonwealth and its people.

But it may have given further ammunition to those who've long campaigned for their countries become republics.

Barbados - which Harry last visited four years ago - is the latest Commonwealth country to dispense with his grandmother as head of state.

Harry and Meghan during their interview with Winfrey Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA

John King, the Barbados culture minister, said: "We have to be able to break the shackles of that colonial experience and also to take our rightful place as a sovereign nation."

The Queen sees her legacy in the transformation of empire into family of equal nations - but her own family's troubles could well bolster the case for republicanism.

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said: "We should be so proud of our country and fellow countrywomen to say only a fellow Australian should be eligible to be our head of state."