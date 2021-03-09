Coronavirus deaths rise by 231 amid warnings about lifting lockdown too soon

The UK has recorded a further 231 Covid-19 deaths amid warnings the virus could kill a further 30,000 people.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday modelling predicted a new "surge" in infections as restrictions are lifted, despite the success of the vaccine rollout.

He cautioned against lifting lockdown any faster despite the falling number of cases and deaths while the number of vaccinations continues to rise quickly.

Deaths have now fallen to their lowest weekly figure since Christmas, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday.

The UK also recorded 5,766 new cases of coronavirus, with numbers down almost a quarter compared to last week.

Credit: PA

England

A further 4,894 cases of coronavirus were reported in England on Tuesday and another 207 deaths.

Wales

There have been a further 166 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 205,368.

Public Health Wales reported three further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,406.

Scotland

The Scottish government announced on Tuesday up to four people from two households will be able to meet outdoors from Friday as it carried on cautiously lifting lockdown.

Scotland recorded 19 more deaths from Covid-19 and 466 cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded 240 more cases of coronavirus and two more deaths.